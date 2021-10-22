Which other celebs besides Call Me By Fire's Li Yundi have been caught patronising prostitutes?

The latest episode of hit Chinese reality show Call Me By Fire yesterday (Oct 21) showed concert pianist Li Yundi mosaicked over with portions of his scenes cut away.

Suspicious much? It naturally set netizens questioning if the famous musician is the latest Chinese celebrity to be blacklisted by the government.

All became clear later that day when Chinese state media outlet People's Daily revealed that Yundi has been detained in Beijing for prostitution allegations — prostitution is illegal in China. A 29-year-old female surnamed Chen was also detained with him.

At a time when China is coming down hard on its showbiz industry and stars who break the law, it looks like the road ahead will be tough for the 39-year-old. The Chinese Musicians' Association has already removed him as a member.

Of course, Yundi is not the only celeb who's been caught with his pants down with a prostitute; here's a look at others, in Asia and Hollywood, who should have been more discreet.

Uhm Tae-woong

In July 2016, a woman accused Korean actor Uhm Tae-woong, now 47, of sexually assaulting her at a massage parlour. After investigations, police cleared him of rape but charged him with prostitution.

Regrettably, his wife, former ballerina Yoon Hye-jin, miscarried the couple's second child during that period. Tae-woong was later fined for the offence.

Huang Haibo

PHOTO: Weibo/real黄海波

Once regarded as 'China's son-in-law' for his portrayal of loving and humble characters in popular TV dramas like Let's Get Married, Huang Haibo fell from grace in May 2014 when he was caught at a Beijing hotel with a prostitute.

While some Chinese media criticised his behaviour, some netizens reportedly defended the actor, now 44.

"As a celebrity, he has no wife, no girlfriend, and he doesn't play around with female stars like other male actors do. What he did is normally what a single man would do, so it is understandable," a Weibo user wrote.

He was detained for 15 days and underwent detention education for six months.

Tiger Woods

PHOTO: Instagram/tigerwoods

In December 2009, Hollywood madam Michelle Braun shocked the world when she alleged she had arranged six sessions for golfer Tiger Woods with at least four prostitutes from 2006 to 2007, at a price of US$60,000 (S$80,800). He was at the time married to model Elin Nordegren.

A private investigator claimed there was also one occasion when Tiger, now 45, hired three women for a night in Las Vegas. The infidelity proved too much for the couple to overcome and they divorced in August the following year.

Hugh Grant

PHOTO: Bang

British actor Hugh Grant was arrested together with a prostitute in 1995 for engaging in a sex act in a parked car in Los Angeles.

At that time, he was dating actress Elizabeth Hurley, who stayed with him through the ordeal, though they eventually separated five years later.

In March this year, Hugh, 61, explained he made the bad decision because he was upset with his "atrocious" acting in the movie Nine Months, which was just about to be released.

