Ann Kok giving away 1,000 scoops of ice cream after Star Awards 2023 win

Who could turn down free ice cream?

There are more icy treats on the way for her fans, Ann Kok shared in an Instagram post today (April 10).

"Winning my tenth Top 10 Most Popular Female Artiste at Star Awards 2023 would not have been possible without the huge support from all of you! I am really touched by all your love and I am so grateful to all my fans and followers," the 50-year-old actress wrote.

Ann added the giveaway is also to commemorate her 30th year in showbiz this year.

With her tenth Most Popular win, she will receive the All-Time Favourite Artiste award next year.

The 1,000 free scoops of ice cream will be in her favourite dark chocolate collagen + probiotics flavour from Cold Flings.

In order to receive the free dessert, followers will need to follow the shop and Ann's Instagram accounts as well as 'like' her Instagram post. The offer is valid from 6pm on April 10 through April 15.

Prior to her Star Awards win, Ann also ran a similar giveaway of 100 scoops of ice cream "as an appreciation" to the fans who voted for her, with similar redemption requirements.

Regarding confusion about this, Ann also clarified to reporters last night: "All followers could redeem it, regardless of whether they voted. People misunderstood and thought that they would get ice cream only if they voted."

This previous giveaway ended on April 6.

