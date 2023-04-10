'Young people still have many chances to play leads': Brandon Wong worries he won't be nominated for Best Actor again after Star Awards 2023

It was a joyous occasion for Brandon Wong at Star Awards 2023 on Sunday night (April 9) as the veteran actor won Best Supporting Actor for his role in Dark Angel.

Despite his triumph, he has one regret — missing out on Best Actor, another category in which he was nominated.

"[Best Actor] is the highest honour given to actors," he lamented in a backstage interview with AsiaOne. "I can only say that maybe my time has not come yet."

The award went to Richie Koh for his performance in Your World in Mine. Huang Biren received Best Actress for her performance in the same drama.

"Previously Richie was already thought to be the popular choice, while Qi Yuwu was the dark horse and I was the wild card," he added, though he did think Richie deserved the win.

But Brandon is 51 compared to Richie's 29.

He added: "Young people still have many chances to play leads but I don't know when's the next time I'll get a chance again."

Despite being in showbiz for 28 years, Brandon's Best Supporting Actor award last night was his first performance award. He also clinched his second Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes award on Sunday.

"This is my first stop as a long-distance horse, I'll have many more," he said as he received it on stage.

He also dedicated his award to his children: "I want to tell my four kids that, as long as they persevere, they will achieve their goals. This is how Daddy achieved his."

His first Top 10 Most Popular Male Artiste award came only last year, which left the actor in tears. This time however, he remained stoic.

He explained: "I saw my terrible crying face last year, and my coworkers also told me I would regret crying greatly the next day.

"It was a great achievement [so I cried last year]. But this time, I reminded myself to not cry and suppressed my feelings."

