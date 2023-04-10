'We'll do some things wrongly and have regrets': Carrie Wong explains self-hate she shared in Star Awards 2023 speech

Through our lives, there are moments that we'll always regret and hate ourselves for — as Carrie Wong can attest to.

During her acceptance speech for her Top 10 Most Popular Female Artistes award at the Star Awards this year, Carrie expressed some regret amid her gratitude towards her loved ones.

"This road we (my fans and I) have travelled on hasn't been an easy one," the 29-year-old model-turned-actress prefaced.

"Thank you for loving me and not giving up on me even during moments where I've hated myself thoroughly."

Speaking to media backstage, she explained the candid contempt that she had shown towards herself: "Life cannot be smooth-sailing all the time.

"Of course we'll do some things wrongly and have regrets. When we have negative emotions and hated ourselves, beside us will still be the people who support and encourage us.

"I think that's the most precious thing. That's why I used such words when thanking my fans."

Carrie was involved in a scandal in May 2019 when steamy texts between Carrie and actor Ian Fang were leaked. Carrie was dating Taiwanese model Boris Lin at the time, while Ian was rumoured to be dating Rebecca Lim.

In 2020, Carrie revealed how hurtful this incident had been for both her and her family in an episode of the Mediacorp talk show Hear U Out, hosted by Quan Yi Fong.

The day the news broke about the texts was also her mother's birthday, Carrie shared in the talk show. Her parents faced criticism amid the uproar raised by netizens.

"I am their only daughter and I felt I didn't protect them well," she told Yi Fong.

She added then: "I wanted to disappear from the crowds, I didn't want to be recognised, I wanted people to forget me, and I didn't want to meet anyone."

