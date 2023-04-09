Chain mail and skateboard: 10 Star Awards 2023 red-carpet outfits that turned our heads

Who knitted his own outfit and who dressed like a bouquet?

All eyes were on the celebs as they headed down the Walk of Fame at Marina Bay Sands before Star Awards 2023 on April 9.

These are 10 that turned our heads.

1. Huang Biren

PHOTO: Mediacorp

Huang Biren cut a sleek look on the red carpet with her straight-cut bob and one-shouldered black dress.

With skin-coloured cut-outs, the outfit made the 1.73m beauty look even taller.

"My stylist told me the dress makes it look like I have endless legs," she said during the backstage show earlier.

2. Chantalle Ng

Chain mail but make it sexy.

That might have been the idea behind Chantalle Ng's two-piece outfit from Denise Chong Adornments, made entirely out of silver beads. Her jewellery was from Cartier.

The silver theme continues with her makeup and hair, with beads adorning her locks and giving us Liz Taylor's Cleopatra vibes.

3. Kenneth Chung

PHOTO: Mediacorp

We were singing Eiffel 65 when radio DJ Kenneth Chung appeared on the red carpet wearing blue da ba dee.

Not only was he dressed head to toe in the colour, he also brought along a blue skateboard as his "lucky charm", adorned with his catchphrase "Zhong Kun scooter".

"Zhong Kun scooter, let's slide into a winning life!" he posted on Instagram earlier today.

4. Jesseca Liu

Jesseca Liu might have already won the My Pick! The Female Show Stealer, but her red carpet look stole more hearts.

Her all-black outfit appeared to be two pieces from Isabel Sanchis and local brand Pois Boutique: a long-sleeved backless crop top, as well as a puffy black attachment to the back of her black skirt.

Her jewellery was from Fred Paris.

5. Edwin Goh

PHOTO: AsiaOne

While most of the male celebs on the red carpet opted for fancy suits, Edwin Goh went in a completely different direction.

Dressed in a sleeveless crocheted black top studded with red beads, the actor told backstage host Jeremy Chan that he had made it himself.

"I'm teaching crochet classes myself now, so I wanted to show my students a representation of my work," he added.

Called Stitch and B*tch, Edwin's crochet club with his actress girlfriend Rachel Wan starts on April 16.

6. Xiang Yun

PHOTO: Mediacorp

Among a sea of black and white outfits, Xiang Yun definitely turned heads with her neon yellow dress with long shoulder drapings.

She carried on the tradition of highlighter chic from last year's Star Awards, where Elvin Ng was dressed in bright orange.

7. Elvin Ng

PHOTO: Mediacorp

After passing the highlighter baton to Xiang Yun, actor Elvin Ng showed a very different vibe on the red carpet with his Zegna suit.

He also did away with a shirt under his suit, like many of the younger male celebs on the Walk of Fame this year. He also wore a thin black scarf around his neck and a Tiffany & Co. brooch.

8. Xixi Lim

PHOTO: Mediacorp

Xixi Lim was a showstopper with her purple buns and short black dress on the red carpet.

With bronze sleeves and matching shoes, Xixi showed a different side of herself that made even host Dennis Chew remark: "She usually dresses cute but she's dressed sexy today."

9. Juin Teh

Juin Teh (centre).

PHOTO: Mediacorp

First we had Liz Taylor, now we have Audrey Hepburn.

Dressed in a black-and white number, complete with gloves, Juin Teh harkened to the 1961 film Breakfast at Tiffany's.

Her hair was a nod to Audrey as well, with the classic wispy fringe and high bun held up by a bejewelled hairband.

10. Zoe Tay

PHOTO: Mediacorp

Zoe Tay graced the red carpet in an Oscar de la Renta dress, with her hair slicked back into a low bun.

With a floral top and puffy red skirt, she looked one part glamorous actress, one part walking bouquet.

"It's a retro-style outfit," she told the hosts about her timeless ensemble.

