'My best onscreen partner': Xu Bin and Chantalle Ng still viewers' favourite screen couple as they win at Star Awards 2023 again

They've done it again — this time, Xu Bin's even got himself beaten.

Xu Bin and Chantalle Ng took home the My Pick! Favourite CP (onscreen couple) award for the second year running, at Star Awards 2023's backstage show today (April 9).

The duo played a couple in the romantic comedy Love At First Bite and managed to triumph over veterans Yao Wenlong and Huang Biren, Desmond Ng and Hong Ling, and Herman Keh and Gini Chang.

Xu Bin also faced an interesting rival this year — his pairing with Tasha Low in Genie In A Cup was also nominated.

Ultimately, the 34-year-old actor's chemistry with Chantalle proved stronger in the eyes of voters.

"Xu Bin's really become my best onscreen partner," Chantalle, 27, admitted during her acceptance speech.

"I'm happy and thankful for the support the audience showed us and I hope that I'll have more onscreen involvement with Xu Bin in the future."

Last year, the popular couple won for their outing in Best Drama Serial My Star Bride.

The Star Awards' main ceremony will take place at Marina Bay Sands at 7pm.

