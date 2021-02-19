Ann Kok might have married her ex-boyfriend but this irked her

Now that she's 48 years old, local actress Ann Kok no longer "needs" to get married.

In the latest episode of meWATCH talkshow Hear U Out, she told show host Quan Yi Fong: "Times have changed. We don't need to rely on a man. A woman can be very independent and strong on her own.

"And if I find a man who's willing to spend the rest of his life with me, we don't necessarily have to get married."

Nevertheless, there was a time when she was younger that she wanted to get married and have kids of her own. It's natural for women to feel this way at a certain age, Ann added, but once they passed that stage, they won't think about it anymore.

"I also met someone who wanted to marry me," she revealed, dropping a bombshell that left Yi Fong gaping.

"When you are planning to get married, you can't just talk about it. You have to act on it. He told me every day, 'Let's get married, let's do this and that,'" said Ann, adding that she subsequently broke up with him after he didn't take action on all the marriage talk.

He isn't from the showbiz industry, and they dated for more than two years.

Ann isn't worried about being lonely as she has a lot of friends and family. She added: "Now, I don't need to be married. If I meet someone who's right and the opportunity arises, I won't turn it away. But I won't long for marriage and to have my own children.

"Giving birth to kids at my age? You want me to die?"

ALSO READ: 'How could I have time to get my breasts done?': Ann Kok speaks out on iconic 1996 Star Awards outfit

kwokkarpeng@asiaone.com