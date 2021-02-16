Ann Kok once disliked Hong Kong actor Kenneth Tsang because he smacked her head without telling her

When Ann Kok was still relatively new to showbiz, she once acted across veteran Hong Kong actor Kenneth Tsang for the local telemovie Heart of the Family.

However, a surprise interaction between both of them during filming left Ann feeling rather angry at him.

On the latest episode of meWATCH talkshow Hear U Out, the 48-year-old recalled the time Kenneth hit her with his shoe while filming their scene — an act that was unscripted and wasn't agreed upon beforehand.

She said: "Kenneth played a trishaw rider and there was a scene where my character stole his things. He caught me and hit me on the head with his shoe. It was actually very painful and he didn't do that during rehearsal. So, I was a little terrified and also quite angry then.

"Because it really hurt and we didn't discuss this beforehand. As actors, we would sometimes agree beforehand not to hit using [our] full force. But he went all out. And I actually disliked him quite a bit at that time."

It was just a misunderstanding, though, as Ann shared that Kenneth had his reason. According to the actress, Kenneth was just trying to make her "emote better" and he apologised to her after the scene.

Ann was also quite thankful to him for that because she got a deeper insight into acting from her experience on that show.

That said, when local host Quan Yi Fong described her as an "artiste" and "someone who is very good at acting", Ann humbly disagreed.

"I think I'm okay. There's still room for improvement. I'd say I never had the opportunity to play a role that has made me feel successful yet restrained," she said.

