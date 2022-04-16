Annette Lee pronounces English names in 'auntie Hokkien accent', cracks Joanne Peh up

How do you pronounce names like Gerard and Anthea?

In a TikTok video on April 15, local actress-singer Annette Lee showed Singaporeans how it's done — in an 'auntie Hokkien accent'.

Introducing herself as Auntie Susan, the 29-year-old gave her own spin on several common English names with fellow actress Joanne Peh.

While Joanne enunciated the name Jermaine, Annette came up with 'Zermaine'.

And her secret to nailing that accent?

"You have to use a bit of creativity and pronounce the name to sound like a Hokkien word," Annette shared.

When it came to Gerard and Anthea, they're 'jialat' (very bad) and 'enter' respectively, she said, making Joanne burst out in laughter.

"Joanne is rekt (wrecked)," Annette quipped in the caption.

The video made many Singaporeans chuckle, and one netizen wondered how Joanne had managed to sit through Annette's antics without falling off the chair.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Annette Lee

Meanwhile, local actor-singer Benjamin Kheng jokingly took exception to how his name was pronounced.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram/Annette Lee

This 'tutorial' is the latest of a series of videos featuring Annette Lee's Auntie Susan persona.

