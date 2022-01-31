Another The Suicide Squad spin-off in the works with James Gunn

HBO Max struck gold with Peacemaker. The spin-off series based on James Gunn's The Suicide Squad movie became the most in-demand original streaming TV series as of Jan 22, so it may come as no surprise that the director will be developing another spin-off series for the streamer.

During an appearance on Deadline's Hero Nation podcast, Gunn revealed that the series will be based on the universe, but won't take the same tone or genre as Peacemaker.

"We're working on something else now, another TV show that's connected to that universe," said Gunn. "I can't say anything. It is connected to this universe, and I don't think it will be the same genre as Peacemaker; it won't be as much a comedy as Peacemaker, but it will be in the same universe."

The project is still in the talks and nothing has been greenlit yet, but Gunn's enthusiasm is hard to deny. It is unclear which characters could appear in the new series as most of the new and returning Task Force X members died in The Suicide Squad.

Bloodsport and Harley Quinn also seem unlikely to be featured, because Idris Elba and Margot Robbie have demanding film schedules. This leaves us with Daniela Melchior's Ratcatcher II or King Shark, as voiced by Sylvester Stallone. There's a possibility that the series may be based on an entirely new character too.

Additionally, Gunn indicated that Peacemaker may return for a second season.

"There's a really good chance of [a renewal]," said Gunn. "We're the biggest show in the world right now."

This article was first published in Geek Culture.