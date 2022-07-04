Ant-Man finally explains why he didn't go up Thanos butt

Although it’s been a couple of years since the Avengers saved the world, fans just can’t help but wonder all the different ways Earth’s Mightiest Heroes could’ve put a stop to Thanos.

One of the ways includes Ant-Man going up Thanos’ butt and expanding.

Well, Scott Lang has finally given an answer.

In an introduction video welcoming fans to a Marvel-themed dining experience called Avengers: Quantum Encounter on the Disney Wish cruise line, Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and the Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) appear to address the one big question.

Ant-Man explains why he couldn’t go up Thanos’ ass in new clip from ‘Avengers: Quantum Encounter’ 😂 pic.twitter.com/H87I9b48vR — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) June 30, 2022

“Before we start, let me address the elephant in the room,” Rudd said in the video. “I’ve heard a lot of chatter out there asking why I didn’t shrink down, go in, and kill Thanos in a really creative way. First of all, gross. Secondly, it’s much more complicated than that. Allow me to explain…”

Lilly then swoops in and cuts Rudd off to move things along with, “If only we’ve had the time..”. Perhaps the first answer is a sufficient enough explanation.

Fans last saw Ant-Man in action back in Avengers: Endgame.

The hero, whose abilities include expanding and shrinking will next be seen in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

The anticipated movie premieres on Feb 17, 2023.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.