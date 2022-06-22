Marvel Studios' next big saga to be revealed in coming months as Phase 4 ends

Marvel's Phase 3 ended with a bang with Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame and whilst Phase 4 saw some bangers like Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and WandaVision to name a few, many fans can't help but wonder just how the studios will wrap up this phase.

This is especially since new superheroes like Moon Knight, America Chavez and Ms Marvel have been introduced in the phase's tail end. Plenty of the movies and series in Phase 4 have also ended with cliffhangers, leaving many to wonder, "what will happen in Phase 5?"

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has the answer.

"As we're nearing the end of Phase 4, I think people will start to see where this next saga is going," said Feige in a conversation with Total Film.

"I think there have been many clues already, that are at least apparent to me, of where this whole saga is going," he added. "But we'll be a little more direct about that in the coming months, to set a plan, so audiences who want to see the bigger picture can see a tiny, tiny, tiny bit more of the roadmap."

Titles coming in the months include Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and The Marvels. On the TV side, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is currently airing Ms Marvel and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. There's also the Fantastic Four reboot and a rumoured Secret Invasion series that's in development.

Whilst there seem to be many opportunities for all these titles to somehow match up now that variants and the multiverse exists, another possible connective thread could be that Phase 4 is setting up for the debut of the Young Avengers that will helm Phase 5.

Some of the new superheroes that have been introduced over the last year and a half include Young Avengers members like America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) in the Doctor Strange sequel, Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) in Hawkeye, Kid Loki (Jack Veal) in Loki, Eli Bradley (Elijah Richardson) in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Billy Maximoff (Julian Hilliard) and Tommy Maximoff in WandaVision and next year, Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton) in Quantumania. Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors), who happens to be a big enemy to the Young Avengers, will also appear in Quantumania.

Of course, Feige knows has the definite answer, and whilst he seems open to talking about his plans for Phase 5, fans might just need to wait till San Diego Comic-Con in July or D23 Expo in September to get more information.

