Chris Evans keen on MCU return as Human Torch, not Captain America

Before Captain America, Chris Evans was first Human Torch in 2005’s Fantastic Four and its sequel Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, so it’s not surprising that the actor still feels attached to the role — so much so that he would rather reprise his role as the pyrokinetic superhero than the Avenger.

PHOTO: Marvel

“God, wouldn’t that be great?” Evans told Variety when asked about reprising Johnny Storm/Human Torch. “Wouldn’t that be great? No, no one’s ever come to me about that. I mean, I don’t exactly look the same anymore. That was 15, almost 20 years ago. Oh my God, I’m old. But I really love that character, but I think… aren’t they doing something now with Fantastic Four?”

A Fantastic Four reboot is currently in the works, but the original two films pre-date the MCU, which launched in 2008 with the release of Iron Man (god, that feels like ages ago).

That was before Marvel actually found overwhelming success at the box office, leading to the actor’s view that Human Torch didn’t get his due.

“Look, I would love it,” Evans added about playing Human Torch again. “I would love it. That would actually be an easier sell to me than coming back as Cap. You know what I mean? Cap is so precious to me. And you know, I almost don’t wanna disrupt what a beautiful experience that was. But Johnny Storm, I feel like he didn’t really get his day. That was before Marvel really found its footing. So, I loved that role and, you know, who knows?”

The reboot was originally intended to be helmed by Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts, who has recently dropped out to work on an untitled Star Wars project.

Marvel has yet to confirm if any of the cast from the original Fantastic Four films will be returning, but after a surprise appearance by Fantastic Four leader, Reed Richards / Mister Fantastic, played by John Krasinski, in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, we’re not discounting the possibility.

PHOTO: Walt Disney Pictures

As for his return to the MCU, Evans has denied that development, saying, “Unfortunately, that’s not the case.”

After ending his decade-long run as Captain America, he has now blasted off to infinity and beyond as the voice of Buzz Lightyear in Pixar’s Lightyear, which is now screening in theatres nationwide with an NC16 rating.

ALSO READ: 'Should be at least M18': Lightyear's NC16 rating in Singapore sends internet buzzing' with Justin Bieber

This article was first published in Geek Culture.