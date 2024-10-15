Anthony Mackie, Kim Soo-hyun, Park Eun-bin: Over 15 stars coming to Singapore for Disney+ event, here's how you can meet them for free

A star-studded event dubbed Disney Presents: A Night of Stars and involving over 15 celebrities from South Korea, Japan and Hollywood will be held in Marina Bay Sands next month and you have the opportunity to meet them for free.

The fan event will take place on Nov 20 from 5.30pm at Marquee and feature the cast of multiple upcoming Disney films and Disney+ series.

In attendance will be Anthony Mackie who stars in Marvel's upcoming film Captain America: Brave New World; Park Eun-bin and Sul Kyung-gu from the K-drama Hyper Knife; and Kim Soo-hyun and Cho Bo-ah, who star in K-drama Knock-off.

Other celebrities include Ju Ji-hoon and Park Bo-young from Light Shop; Ryu Seung-ryong, Yang Se-jong and Lim Soo-jung from Low Life; Kim Da-mi and Son Suk-ku from Nine Puzzles; Kim Hye-soo and Jung Sung-il from Unmasked; and Yuya Yagira and Sho Kasamatsu from the hit Japanese drama series Gannibal.

Fans who wish to attend will have to register via the Marina Bay Sands official website to secure a spot.

Registration opens tomorrow (Oct 16) at 10am and will run until Oct 20, 11.59pm or till tickets are sold out. Each person is allowed to redeem up to two e-tickets.

