Anthony Mackie suits up once again for Captain America 4

Anthony Mackie is set to don his white, blue and red suit and carry the shield once again in an untitled Captain America 4 movie.

The movie will reunite Mackie with writer Malcolm Spellman, who previously served as head writer for the Disney+ series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Mackie first appeared as Sam Wilson, otherwise known as The Falcon, in Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

He later reprised his role in five subsequent movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe before taking over the mantle as Captain America after Chris Evans' Steve Rogers passed on the shield at the end of Avengers: Endgame.

With Spellman on board the project, there may be a possibility of seeing Wyatt Russell's John Walker, Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine or maybe even Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes make a return.

Instagram/anthonymackie

Black Widow actor David Harbour has also expressed wanting to do a movie with Mackie's Captain America.

However, as of now, Mackie is the only actor confirmed for Captain America 4.

READ ALSO: We know what's in the briefcase the Winter Soldier passed to the Falcon - the toy leaked it months ago

This article was first published in Geek Culture.