Apple TV+ announces Ferrari, new racing series from Steven Knight

Apple TV+ has announced Ferrari, a new biographical drama series inspired by the best-selling book Ferrari Rex by Luca Dal Monte.

It will follow the story of Enzo Ferrari, the founder of the Scuderia Ferrari Grand Prix motor racing team. Dedicated to building the fastest racing car in history, Ferrari left a trail of tragedy in his wake, all in the pursuit of pure speed.

The series chronicles his efforts to rebuild his racing team from scratch, selecting five promising rising stars of motor racing to fight for victory.

"I am thrilled to be telling such an evocative story about this legendary man and his iconic brand," said creator, writer and executive producer Steven Knight.

"Enzo Ferrari’s utterly extraordinary life was defined by his dramatic personal and professional journey, and Ferrari is a celebration of an incredibly complex and fascinating human being."

Created and written by Academy Award nominee Steven Knight, Ferrari will be directed by Stefano Sollima and produced by Lorenzo Mieli for The Apartment Pictures.

The series is currently in pre-production in Rome, Italy.

This article was first published in HardwareZone.