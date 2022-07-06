Apple TV+ series See returns for its third and final season on Aug 26

Apple TV+ has dropped a first look at the third season of its post-apocalyptic series See. The third and final season will debut on Aug 26, bringing to a close an epic series set in a far-flung future where the vast majority of humanity is born blind.

The eight-episode third season will premiere with the first episode, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday. Starring Jason Momoa as Baba Voss, season three picks up almost a year after Baba defeated his brother Edo and left his family to live in the forest.

However, the fearsome warrior will not be able to remain a recluse for long. When a Trivantian scientist develops a new and devastating form of sighted weaponry that threatens the future of humanity, Baba returns to Paya in order to protect his tribe again.

"We are thrilled to share this epic final chapter of See, which delivers all the intense drama, riveting action, and heartfelt emotion fans have come to expect, as well as what we think is a deeply satisfying conclusion to our story," said See showrunner and executive producer Jonathan Tropper.

Cast members Sylvia Hoeks, Hera Hilmar, Christian Camargo, Archie Madekwe, Nesta Cooper, Tom Mison, Olivia Cheng, Eden Epstein, Michael Raymond-James, David Hewlett and Trieste Kelly Dunn are also returning.

This article was first published in HardwareZone.