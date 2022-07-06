Apple TV+ reveals cast for Godzilla and Titans live action series

Apple has revealed the first five cast members for its upcoming Godzilla and Titans live action series.

Anna Sawai, Ren Watabe, Kiersey Clemons, Joe Tippett and Elisa Lasowski will join the as yet untitled series, set in Legendary's Monsterverse universe which includes films like 2014's Godzilla and 2017's Kong: Skull Island.

Following the battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking new reality that monsters are real, the new Monsterverse series will explore one family's journey to uncover its buried secrets and a legacy linking them to the secret organisation known as Monarch.

Sawai plays Cate, a former schoolteacher and a G-Day survivor. She travels to Japan to settle family affairs but instead uncovers a family secret. Tired of running from her problems, she is determined to find answers.

Watabe is Kentaro, an intelligent, creative and curious young man who has yet to find his own path. He will embark on a quest to learn more about his revered yet mysterious father and discover his own talents in the process.

Clemons stars as May, an American ex-pat with a roguish exterior that she uses to protect herself as well as others. Whether it be deciphering a code or finding the loophole, she is always three steps ahead of everyone around her.

Tippett is Tim, an office drone who dreams of secret agent adventure. His overconfidence gets him in trouble in the field, but he is determined not to fail his organisation.

Last but not least, Lasowski steps into the role of Duvall, an expert operative with unwavering confidence in herself and her skills. She also possesses a wry sense of humour, which she uses to guide her less field-oriented colleague.

Emmy Award-nominated director Matthew Shakman will direct the first two episodes. Legendary Television will produce the series for Apple TV+, while co-creators Chris Black and Matt Fraction serve as executive producers.

This article was first published in HardwareZone.