WandaVision's Matthew Shakman set to direct live-action Godzilla series for Apple TV+

With the King of the Monsters looking to conquer the streaming platform, Legendary's Monsterverse is setting things in motion.

Following the announcement of a live-action series featuring Godzilla and the Titans, Apple TV+ has come forth to share more details.

The first two episodes will be helmed by Matt Shakman, who has directed episodes of Game of Thrones, The Boys, and all of Disney+'sWandaVision. The man is also doubling up as executive producer alongside co-creators Chris Black and Matt Faction.

PHOTO: IMDb.com, Inc.

Not much is known about the untitled project, aside that it likely picks up after the events of 2014's Godzilla, and involves "one family's journey to uncover its buried secrets and a legacy linking them to the secret organisation known as Monarch".

The Monsterverse was first established with Godzilla, Kong: Skull Island (2017), and Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019). When Godzilla vs. Kong became one of the first big box-office hits in the pandemic era, there were talks to expand on its lore and worldbuilding.

That led to the rise of its in-development sequel, which has tapped Dan Stevens (Night at the Museum, The Man Who Invented Christmas) as the main lead. Adam Wingard will also return as director, with production expected to begin this Summer.

If computer-generated imagery (CGI) wizardry isn't quite your style, a Kong: Skull Island anime is currently in the works at Netflix. Neither Skull Island, the Godzilla vs. Kong sequel, nor the live-action Godzilla series have any sort of release window.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.