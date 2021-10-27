Apple TV+ will premiere its first Korean series, Dr. Brain, globally on Nov 4

Apple has shared the trailer for its first Korean-Language series, Dr. Brain, a sci-fi drama which premieres globally on Nov 4 to coincide with the Apple TV+ launch in South Korea.

Dr. Brain is a six-episode Apple Original series directed and executive produced by filmmaker Kim Jee-woon, and is based on the popular Korean webtoon of the same name by Hongjacga.

It also stars Lee Sun-kyun, whom you might recognise as the patriarch of the wealthy Park family in the Academy Award-winning Parasite.

