Arcane: League of Legends Netflix series renewed for season 2

Arcane is getting a second season at Netflix! Netflix and Riot Games have confirmed that the animated series based on League of Legends is getting renewed at a fan event on Saturday.

Riot released a short teaser for the new season of Arcane on Netflix, but it doesn't provide details as to what fans can expect.

Arcane is set in the universe of and serves as a prequel to League of Legends, the extremely popular multiplayer online battle arena game first published by Riot Games in 2009.

The Arcane series saw big success when it was released on Netflix, with many fans of League of Legends showering it with praise, it is no surprise that season two is underway.

"We're beyond happy about the positive response to Arcane's first season and are working hard with the creative wizards at Riot and Fortiche to deliver our second instalment," series co-creators Christian Linke and Alex Yee said in a statement.

Although details are still under wraps, Hailee Steinfeld, Ella Purnell and Katie Leung have all been confirmed to reprise their respective voice roles as Vi, Jinx and Caitlyn Kiramman.

READ MORE: League of Legends Netflix series Arcane unveils character posters

This article was first published in Geek Culture.