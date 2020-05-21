Are ex-lovers Hyun Bin and Song Hye-kyo back together?

In the 2008 drama The World That They Live In, the two leads ⁠— played by Hyun Bin and Song Hye-kyo, two of the hottest Hallyu celebrities ⁠— fell in love in their youth, split up, and found each other again years later.

Some K-drama fans must be wishing hard that it would really happen because 12 years later, they seem to be getting a sequel played out in real life.

Rumours are now flying that former lovers Hyun Bin and Hye-kyo ⁠— who dated from 2009 to 2011 after their drama ⁠— are back together.

According to Chinese media reports citing netizens, Hyun Bin's stylist recently followed Hye-kyo, 38, on Instagram.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that the scenery photo she posted in May look similar to where Hyun Bin, 37, filmed his commercial in November, leading to talk that they were both at the location together.

That's not all. In a recent photo posted on social media, Hye-kyo ⁠— who filed for divorce from Song Joong-ki last year after two years of marriage ⁠— wore a necklace that seems to have the letters 'S' and 'H'. Some say they represent the couple's initials, although the two letters are her own initials as well.

And finally, when actress Park Sol-mi posted on Instagram the lyrics to a song from The World That They Live In with the caption "This difficult and tiring love", Hye-kyo replied: "Sister, hahaha."

When netizens asked her if Hyun Bin and Hye-kyo are back together, Sol-mi closed the comments section.

Perhaps his Crash Landing On You co-star Son Ye-jin would be relieved that fans are not linking her to Hyun Bin anymore.

