Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater are "getting more serious".

The We Can't Be Friends (Wait for Your Love) singer, 30, started dating her Wicked co-star, 31, last summer, long before her divorce to realtor Dalton Gomez was finalised last week.

And, according to a source, the couple are excited about their future together.

The insider told ET: "Ethan has been by her side, supporting her both personally and professionally.

"They're looking towards the future and everything that's in store for them as a couple and as individuals.

"Things have been getting more serious."

The pop superstar was recently forced to urge fans to stop sending "hateful" messages to the people in her life.

Ariana released her album Eternal Sunshine — which features songs about her divorce earlier this month, and the following day, she appealed to her supporters to "listen more closely" and understand the record is filled with "deep, sincere love" because she is unhappy with the way some people have responded.

She wrote on her Instagram Story: "Hi, I just wanted to say anyone that is sending hateful messages to the people in my life based on your interpretation of this album is not supporting me and is absolutely doing the polar opposite of what I would ever encourage (and is also entirely misinterpreting the intention behind the music).

"I ask that you please do not. It is not how to support me. It is the opposite.

"Although this album captures a lot of painful moments, it also is woven together with a through line of deep, sincere love. If you cannot hear that, please listen more closely. Thank you."

The No More Tears Left To Cry hitmaker hasn't spoken publicly about the end of her marriage or her new romance but lyrics on Bye on the record include her telling how she feels "hostage" to "tears".

And on The Boy Is Mine, she sings: "Please know this ain't what I planned for/Probably wouldn't bet a dime or my life on [it]."

True Story includes the line: "I'll play the villain if you need me to."

Ariana recently declared making the album had been "really healing" for her.

She said in an interview with Apple Music 1's Zane Lowe: "More than ever before in my life, I've been able to be so much more present and enjoy it and savour it this time in a way that I don't think I was able to before."

