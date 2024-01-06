Ariana Grande 'pretty much inseparable' from Ethan Slater

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater are "pretty much inseparable".

The 30-year-old pop star and Ethan, 31, have developed a close bond over recent months, and Ariana "absolutely sees a future with him".

A source told Us Weekly: "Things between Ariana and Ethan have grown more serious in the past few months, and they're pretty much inseparable."

Ariana and Ethan started dating in 2023, and the pop star is keen to see "how things continue to grow for them".

The insider explained: "Ariana deeply cares for Ethan and absolutely sees a future with him. She's looking forward to a fresh start in the new year and can't wait to see how things continue to grow for them."

Ariana recently described 2023 as one of the "most challenging" years of her life.

The Thank U, Next hitmaker finalised her divorce from Dalton Gomez last year, and she also filmed the movie adaptation of Wicked.

Ariana wrote on Instagram: "One of the most transformative, most challenging, and yet happiest and most special years of my life. There were so many beautiful and yet polarised feelings.

"I've never felt more at the mercy of and in acceptance of what life was screaming to teach me. I've never felt more fulfilled by or present in my work, being able to cherish every moment. I gave everything I could have possibly given of my heart and of myself to the projects I was fortunate enough to be a part of and learned so much from every brilliant, beautiful, soul that I had the privilege of creating art with and crossing paths with this year.

"I have never felt more pride or joy or love while simultaneously feeling so deeply misunderstood by people who don't know me, who piece whispers together and make what they want out of me and their assumptions of my life. I have learned how much more important one of those things is than the other. (sic)"

