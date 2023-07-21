Ariana Grande reportedly dating Wicked co-star Ethan Slater after split from husband

Ariana Grande is reportedly dating Ethan Slater.

The 30-year-old singer has started dating the Broadway star — who appears alongside her in the film adaptation of Wicked — following her split from husband Dalton Gomez.

A source told People: "Ariana and Dalton separated in January. She and Ethan recently began dating, and he is separated from his wife."

Reps for both stars have so far remained tight-lipped amid the speculation.

Ariana plays Glinda in the much-anticipated film adaptation of Wicked, while Ethan stars alongside her as Boq.

The film began shooting in the UK last year and it's scheduled to be released in 2024. However, it's currently unclear whether the movie's release date will be affected by the ongoing strike in Hollywood.

Speculation about Ariana's relationship status was ignited when she was spotted at the Wimbledon tennis tournament over the weekend without her wedding band.

The pop star and Dalton, 27, tied the knot back in 2021, but a source recently claimed that they have been "separated since January".

The insider told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: "They came to the decision together. They were having problems before January, but they want to remain best friends.

"They've been really good friends throughout the entire process, and their friends and families have been trying to protect them."

Ariana and Dalton secretly tied the knot at her home in Montecito, California, two years ago.

A rep for the singer subsequently described their wedding ceremony as being "tiny and intimate".

Her rep told People at the time: "It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love.

"The couple and both families couldn't be happier."

ALSO READ: Ariana Grande and husband Dalton Gomez reportedly divorcing