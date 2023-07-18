Ariana Grande and husband Dalton Gomez reportedly divorcing

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are reportedly divorcing.

The singer, 30, sparked rumours she was having marital troubles when she appeared at Wimbledon over the weekend without her wedding band from her luxury estate agent husband of just over two years.

Sources close to the singer have now told Page Six the pair "have been separated since January — but have remained incredibly amicable".

An insider added: "They came to the decision together. They were having problems before January, but they want to remain best friends.

"They've been really good friends throughout the entire process, and their friends and families have been trying to protect them."

Ariana was last seen with her wedding band in public in April at Jeff Goldblum's London concert.

She and Dalton secretly tied the knot in May 2021 at her home in Montecito, California.

Her representative told People at the time: "It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love.

"The couple and both families couldn't be happier."

Ariana shared the first photos of the intimate event days later, revealing how she had worn a white Vera Wang wedding dress and veil.

She was proposed to by Dalton in December 2020 when he handed her a pearl and diamond ring — with the pearl from a ring the singer's grandmother gave her.

The couple had started dating earlier that year, with the pair featuring in Ariana and Justin Bieber's music video for the Stuck with U track.

Ariana was previously set to marry actor and comic Pete Davidson, 29, in 2018 before they split up.

