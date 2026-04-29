Ariana Grande to release new album Petal on July 31

Ariana Grande is set to release her new album Petal on July 31.

The 32-year-old singer has announced plans to release Petal, her eagerly awaited eighth studio album, in July, and Ariana has also teased details of her new record.

Sharing an insight into Petal, Ariana said: "Something that is full of life and growing through the cracks of something cold and hard and challenging."

Ariana released her last album, Eternal Sunshine, in March 2024, and the record featured a number of hit singles, including We Can't Be Friends (Wait for Your Love), Yes, And?, and The Boy Is Mine.

Eternal Sunshine debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 and became the longest-running number one album of her career.

However, in recent years, Ariana has largely focused her attention on her acting career, playing Glinda in the money-spinning Wicked film franchise.

And Ariana recently revealed that she's keen to "challenge" herself as an actress.

She told Variety: "I want to challenge myself and take on roles that exercise different muscles and ask something new of me.

"I try to stay present rather than thinking too far ahead, but I hope we've had many more conversations like this — about projects that are unique, surprising and meaningful. I'm drawn to things that feel different."

Ariana revealed that she had already committed herself to a project that "inspires [her] deeply".

However, Ariana tried to remain tight-lipped about the project at the time.

She said: "There is something else I'm very excited about down the line. I can't say much yet, but it's something that inspires me deeply. It contains multitudes. I promise I'll DM you the day it's announced."

Ariana also opened up about the differences between making music and acting.

She reflected: "You're still accessing parts of yourself, but you're using someone else as the vessel. There's a layer of protection — a kind of coding that says, 'This isn't my story.' But it is you doing the work.

"You're still crying the tears, feeling the feelings, laughing the laughs. It's still your heart and soul at play — just in service of someone else's story. And in doing that, you learn so much about yourself."

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