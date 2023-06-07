Arnold Schwarzenegger uncomfortable about death, thinks heaven just a 'fantasy'

Arnold Schwarzenegger is uncomfortable about death and thinks heaven is just a "fantasy".

The 75-year-old actor doesn't believe in an afterlife and has insisted "nothing" happens when we die, branding anyone who says otherwise as a "f****** liar".

Asked what was in the future for us by Danny DeVito for Interview Magazine, he said: "It reminds me of Howard Stern's question to me: 'Tell me, governor, what happens to us when we die?'

"I said, 'Nothing. You're 6 feet under. Anyone that tells you something else is a f****** liar'.

"I said, 'We don't know what happens with the soul and all this spiritual stuff that I'm not an expert in, but I know that the body as we see each other now, we will never see each other again like that."

The actor admitted he is "sad" thinking he won't see his loved ones once they've died.

After calling heaven a "fantasy", he added: "When people talk about, 'I will see them again in heaven,' it sounds so good, but the reality is that we won't see each other again after we're gone.

"That's the sad part. I know people feel comfortable with death, but I don't."

Arnie noted that he has lost "15 friends in the last 20 or years" from the bodybuilding world, and he has developed his own definition of heaven as a concept to give him comfort after seeing so much death.

He explained: "To me, heaven is where I put a person who I love dearly, who is kind, who is generous, who made a difference in my life and other people's lives.

ALSO READ: Arnold Schwarzenegger is back, in first TV series for Netflix's Fubar

"I keep them in a spot in my head, like that front row that you have of all of your friends. And you always have a good feeling when you think of them."

Meanwhile, the Terminator legend recently credited meditation with enhancing his mental and physical health, having taken the approach on a daily basis since the 1970s.

He told Tudum: "I started doing it back when I felt like too many things came together and I was overwhelmed and frantic.

"I realised that in meditation, you have to really focus on not thinking about anything. It helps you put the blinds on and not to see anything and not to pay attention to anything, except one thing at a time."