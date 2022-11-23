‘As soon as I get home, I’ll be lonely again’: Jackson Wang leaves light on at home to feel like someone’s waiting for him

After a fun day out with friends, do you find yourself feeling sad when you get home?

That’s one fan question Jackson Wang replied to on the latest episode of Korean-American singer Eric Nam’s Daebak Show.

“I already know that, while filming this episode, I’ll be so happy here, but as soon as I get home, I’ll be lonely again,” the Chinese singer-entrepreneur responded.

The way he staves off the loneliness, Jackson explained, is by leaving a light on in his living room before he leaves home.

“Outside, everyone is relying on me, I have to make things move, but who am I relying on?” the 28-year-old said.

“I get home, I look at that light, and think, ‘At least you’re welcoming me, thank you’.”

He also mentioned that for the past five or six years, he’s wanted to shoot a music video about the concept of him and his light.

Eric concurred, adding: “If I stop working, X number of people stop working. If I get sick, if I get hurt, if I burn out — then all these people are out of work.”

The 34-year-old said it was an “unbelievable pressure” to have so many people’s livelihoods depend on him, and that after being strong in front of so many people, he needs someone when he gets home.

“I feel like, when I'm outside I’m hugging so many people, but when I'm home, who am I supposed to hug?” Jackson, who made his showbiz debut in K-pop boy band Got7, mused.

As a performer himself, Eric could relate wholeheartedly to Jackson’s woes.

“As big as careers, concerts, festivals or whatever can look, at the end of the day, it’s just one person,” he said, “And we’re holding it up for ourselves as hard as we can.”

However, he reminded Jackson: “You’re killing it. People are proud of you, I’m proud of you and you should be proud of yourself.”

Jackson and Eric as roommates?

Eric concluded that Jackson is probably an extrovert, and Jackson agreed, wishing he could have a bunch of friends to greet him every time he returns home.

“I need a balance,” Eric said before Jackson cut in: “I think we should live together, bro!”’

“We should shoot a reality show about it,” replied Eric, though he looked unconvinced.

Other housemates Jackson suggested they could have included BM (of Kard) and Peniel (of BtoB), both hosts on Dive Studios podcasts alongside Eric.

Dive Studios, based in Los Angeles, was founded by Eric’s brother Brian in 2019 and it also produces shows and podcasts by Tablo (Epik High) and Ashley Choi (formerly of Ladies’ Code). Former guests on the channel include K-pop stars Exo’s Chen and Stray Kids, as well as American singer Lauv.

Another idea Jackson had was to have a Dive Studios Cafe and Eric didn’t shoot this idea down as readily.

“Let’s do it, we’ve thought about it. We almost took out the first floor [of the studio] and did a cafe there but we thought, ‘This sounds like a lot of work, we’ll pass’, but we could,” Eric said.

Though a cafe or reality show may not be in the works, Jackson did say he wanted to start a podcast someday.

He wasn’t about to let Eric think about it “off-camera and figure out schedules” though.

“No, don’t do that to me! I know you’ll say, ‘I’ll look into it’? What ‘look into it’?” Jackson retorted.

Jackson concluded that he would want to do a podcast where he could ask his fellow showbiz friends about their struggles and what they really want to pursue.

He thought about his bandmates in Got7: “Jay B, Yu-gyeom, Young-jae, Bam, Jin-young, Mark — they all have stuff they want to do, but when you’re on a show, you tend not to talk about it.

“What are you doing, man? Just say it, people gotta know. And I think they’re getting more open to [speaking their minds].”

When Eric asked who his first podcast guest would be, Jackson obviously chose Eric.

When told not to pick Eric as a cop-out, Jackson decided on Eric’s younger brother and manager Eddie instead.

Jackson will be returning to Singapore for his Magic Man Tour concert on Dec 23.

