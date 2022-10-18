Jackson Wang Singapore concert tickets: VIP package includes solo photo op and soundcheck access

The wait is over for local Jackson Wang fans.

Late last month, Singapore was announced as a destination for Jackson’s Magic Man world tour on Dec 23 and ticketing details are finally out.

There are two VIP packages and five categories of general admission tickets, which go on sale at 12 noon on Oct 21 via TicketMaster’s official ticketing channels.

The Magic 1 VIP package is priced at $698 and includes an individual photo opportunity with Jackson, autographed VIP memorabilia, access to the soundcheck party, a commemorative VIP tour token, and priority entry with a Category 1 ticket.

This comes after Thai fans were disgruntled with the benefits of the Magic 1 VIP package for the Bangkok show, which cost 18,000 baht (S$678). It initially included a group photo opportunity, among other benefits. Fans reached out to the 28-year-old idol, who successfully upgraded the VIP experience to a solo photo op.

The Magic 2 VIP package for the Singapore show is priced at $468 and includes the autographed memorabilia, tour token and priority entry. Category 1 standing tickets are priced at $288 with the seated tickets priced between $128 and $238.

Released on Sep 9, Magic Man is Jackson’s second full-length album and marks his first world tour as a solo artist, with his previous tours being with the K-pop boy band Got7.

