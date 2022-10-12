From group shots to 1-to-1 photos: Jackson Wang fights to upgrade $678 VIP package for fans

It’s refreshing to see a superstar put fans before profits and that is exactly what Jackson Wang did after some of his supporters criticised the VIP package for his upcoming Bangkok concert.

The initial Magic 1 VIP package, which costs 18,000 baht (S$678), left some fans unimpressed as it offered — among other benefits — “only” a group photo opportunity with the 28-year-old K-pop idol, who's also with the boy band Got7.

The Magic 1 VIP package benefits before (left) and after.

PHOTO: Thai Ticket Major

One fan wrote on Twitter: “I’m sorry, but as much as I love Jackson, more than US$400 (S$575) for a VIP ticket? In this economy? That’s a scam.

“Idols/companies need to be serious with those prices because the tickets aren’t worth it, especially if it’s for getting a group picture with him.”

Others disagreed and deemed the price to be fair, with one fan tweeting: “He said he’s doing a three-hour opera style musical performance, he’s not just standing there and singing. It’s a big production.

“There are US$150 and US$50 general admission tickets too, you can get those.”

PHOTO: Screengrab/Twitter

VIP tickets to K-pop concerts often come at a cost, with the benefits varying.

For the Oct 13 Seventeen concert in Singapore, a VIP ticket costs $348 with perks including priority entry to the standing pens and an access to the boy band’s sound check, but no meet-and-greet.

Back in 2013, G-Dragon charged S$1,000 for a VIP package to his solo concert in Singapore with a meet-and-greet opportunity.

However, Jackson listened to fans’ complaints.

A fan wrote that they had managed to talk to Jackson, and posted a video with Jackson responding: “Let me see what I can do, I’m gonna tell [the organisers] what’s going on.”

Sure enough, Jackson then replied to a fan on Twitter, stating that he was “in a battle with the team that involves too many people, because I wanna see you all one-to-one.”

Fans who buy that package will now receive an individual photo opportunity instead.

I am in a battle with the team that involves too many people, 🥺, cuz i wanna see u all 1:1 — Jackson Wang (@JacksonWang852) October 10, 2022

One fan deemed it to be others “taking advantage of his kindness” and the “soft spot” he had for fans. They tweeted: “No, he doesn't have to ‘see what he can do’ about the VIP ticket price because you only care about the benefit of taking pictures with him.”

Some fans also worried that his health would take a toll if he were to meet many fans one-on-one. It’s not known how many Magic 1 VIP packages are available for sale.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Twitter

“This comes at the cost of his energy and rest,” one tweet read. “Just assuming each person gets 30 seconds with him, if there are 400 VIP holders, that’s three hours plus of photos after a three-hour full performance concert.

“I hope we all appreciate him.”

Jackson is also coming to Singapore for his Magic Man World Tour on Dec 23. Ticketing details haven't been announced.

