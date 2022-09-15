'Focus, everything else is noise': Jackson Wang responds to prostitution rumours with cryptic tweets

Rumours are circulating on the internet of Jackson Wang's involvement in Chinese actor Li Yifeng's sex scandal, which saw the latter detained by Beijing police on Sunday (Sept 11) on prostitution charges.

Jackson took to Twitter yesterday seemingly to address the rumours in a cryptic way.

The 28-year-old member of the K-pop group Got7 wrote: "Maybe one day people will know. I do it for the artistry, I do it for my people. I do it for history, I don't have time to do anything else. That's all I have.

"Focus. Everything else is noise. Work hard, play even harder, that's the logic. Analysis is different from different people. They see what they want to see. That's entertainment. Remember. It's all good."

He added: "Entertainment" in Chinese and a GIF.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Twitter

The rumours surfaced after a Weibo account initially suspected to be owned by Chinese influencer Blase alleged that there were 17 other male celebrities involved in the prostitution scandal, including one with the surname of 'W' — whom netizens suspected was Jackson.

However, Blase later confirmed on her official Weibo that the account mentioned above was impersonating her to spread baseless rumours. The former account has been permanently banned by Weibo.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Weibo

In addition, a large fanclub supporting Jackson on Weibo also recently shut down abruptly after being active for eight years since his debut in 2014.

The owner of the account left an equally cryptic message which added to suspicions: "I hope you will always remember the original intentions and courage you set out with."

PHOTO: Screengrab/Weibo

