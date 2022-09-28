Jackson Wang announces Singapore tour date

Guess who’s coming back to Singapore?

Jackson Wang, who last graced our shores back in August, will return on Dec 23 for his Magic Man World Tour.

"Finally, the first time in my life I get to properly tour," the 28-year-old announced on an Instagram post on Wednesday (Sept 28).

"See you there, I promise [it'll be] different."

The last time he was here, the 28-year-old GOT7 idol collaborated with the Singapore Tourism Board, curated a show at Marquee and opened a pop-up for his fashion label’s new beachwear collection.

This time, Jackson's fans can look forward to a full concert.

So far, only six tour dates have been announced: Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, London, Paris and Dubai.

Jackson dropped his first full-length album Magic Man on Sept 9.

