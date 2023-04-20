Astro's Moonbin dies aged 25

K-pop star Moonbin has died at the age of 25.

The music star - who was part of the K-pop group Astro - was found dead at his home in Seoul, South Korea, on Wednesday evening (April 19).

Astro's record label, Fantagio Music, said in a statement: "On April 19th, Astro member Moonbin suddenly left us and became a star in the sky.

"Although it cannot be compared to the grief of the bereaved families who lost their beloved son and brother, the Astro members who have been with us for a long time, as well as our Fantagio fellow artists and executives, are deeply mourning the deceased in great sadness and shock.

"It is even more heartbreaking to deliver the sudden news to the fans who have supported Moonbin and sent him generous love.

"We are more heartbroken because we know the heart of the deceased who always loved and thought of his fans more than anyone else."

The label also confirmed that Moonbin's funeral will be attended by his friends, family and colleagues.

Meanwhile, local police said in a statement: "It appears that Moonbin took his own life."

Moonbin worked as a model and an actor before he became part of Astro in 2016.

The group's hit records include Candy Sugar Pop, All Night, Blue Flame and Crazy Sexy Cool.

He was also a member of the sub-group Moonbin and Sanha, which released three EPs of their own.

Moonbin was the brother of Moon Sua, who is a member of the K-pop group Billlie.