Athlete Wang Yibo dies at 27, causing confusion among fans of actor Wang Yibo

Chinese curling athlete Wang Yibo died of lymphoma on Dec 25 at the age of 27.

As his name has the same Chinese characters as popular Chinese actor Wang Yibo, many people — including the actor's fans — were left temporarily confused.

Sportsman Yibo started his athletic journey in 2009 when he learnt curling at Harbin Sports University. He became an official athlete of the Harbin Winter Sports team and won first place in national curling championships numerous times.

In July this year, he was hospitalised and tests revealed he had brain inflammation. His condition fluctuated and he was diagnosed with lymphoma in November this year.

Actor Yibo, 25, is also somewhat of an athlete himself, being a racer with MLT Yamaha and having taken part in car racing contests.

News of Yibo's death immediately trended on Chinese social media site Weibo, as many fans misunderstood the sportsman's death to be the actor's.

Quarrels erupted among netizens who scolded each other for being ignorant, disrespecting the dead and trying to get the actor more attention on Weibo.

"Stop mentioning the actor Wang Yibo… especially after you have found out that it's a misunderstanding. How do you think the athlete's parents would feel?" one user commented.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Weibo

Some added reason into the situation, saying that there is no need to get agitated over such a misunderstanding: "I remember the athlete Wang Yibo and I also remember the actor Wang Yibo. Respect the deceased!"

PHOTO: Screengrab/Weibo

Many netizens expressed pity at the death, saying, "Such a young talent" and "Thank you for your contribution to our national sports."

