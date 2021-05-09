Aubrey Plaza confirms marriage to partner of 10 years

Aubrey Plaza has revealed she is married to her long-term partner Jeff Baena.

The 36-year-old actress has confirmed she and Jeff have tied the knot after a decade together, as she referred to him as her "dear husband" in an Instagram post.

She wrote: "So proud of my darling husband @jeffbaena for dreaming up another film that takes us to italia to cause some more trouble (sic)"

The two were first linked in 2011 and she has since starred in his movies After Beth and The Little Hours, and will next appear in his new movie, Spin Me Round.

And Aubrey recently opened up on life in quarantine with Jeff amid the Covid-19 pandemic, as she said the pair "enjoyed" spending more time together at home.

She said: "We were quarantined for months and months like everybody else. And we did enjoy it. I think it was, obviously other than all of the catastrophic things happening in the world, just on a personal level, relationship level, was kind of nice to just be forced to be in one place for that long. Could have gone either way, I guess."

Meanwhile, back in 2019, Aubrey said the couple "understand" each other because they work in the same field.

She explained: "I think that when you're with someone that is in your field, they understand what you're dealing with on a deeper level. So obviously you are able to support each other and really understand the kind of journey that we're both on.

"So I think that can be really great. But, you know, working with your partner can always be challenging. There's a lot of things we do separately and I think that it's all about balance.

"I think that one of the great things about our careers is that we are forced to be independent, take little breaks, go off and do our things and come back.

"So it's kind of fun. Nothing is ever the same. You don't want to spend too much time apart. But I think that there's a way that it can work and there's a balance in that."