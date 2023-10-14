Avril Lavigne and Tyga are reportedly 'done'

Avril Lavigne and Tyga have reportedly ended things for good.

The 39-year-old pop star sparked rumours that she was dating rapper Tyga, 33, in February when they were spotted having dinner together but was thought to have called things off with him over the summer and now a source has claimed to People that they are "totally done".

Reps for the Complicated singer did not respond to the outlet's request for comment on the situation but a source did explain at the time they were first seen together that they were "genuinely friends" and insisted that "nothing more" was going on.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Avril had ended her relationship with Tyga because she "didn't want to be tied down" and that she was simply "on the rebound" after splitting from Mod Sun.

A source told DailyMail.com: "It came down to this. Avril didn't want to be locked into anything. Tyga was a rebound and he helped her get away from her toxic relationship with Mod Sun."

Another insider has claimed that Avril "needed" her romance with Tyga, who previously had a high-profile relationship with Kylie Jenner.

The Girlfriend hitmaker thinks she's now in a much better "headspace" than she was following her split from her ex-fiance and she "isn't in a rush to get into a new relationship with anyone".

The source explained: "Avril feels like she got out of her brief fling with Tyga exactly what she needed.

"She was not in a rush to get into it and she wasn't in a rush to get out of it. She also isn't in a rush to get into a new relationship with anyone.

