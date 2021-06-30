Awkward acting, but Song Kang's titillating seduction scene in Netflix drama Nevertheless sends internet buzzing

If you're looking for a brand new K-drama to latch onto, Nevertheless might be right up your alley.

Inspired by a popular webtoon, it follows the lives of two university students who have their own reasons to not be in love.

Yoo Na-bi, played by The World of the Married's Han So-hee, had a bad experience with her first relationship, to the extent that she starts questioning love and even the existence of soulmates.

We've all been there, girl.

Song Kang's character Park Jae-eon, on the other hand, doesn't really let anyone get close to him. Nor does he enjoy dating all that much.

Of course, this is all going to change once they lay eyes on each other.

The show premiered on June 19 and the general consensus is that Song Kang's acting was rather awkward.

Some commented that they could not believe the 27-year-old isn't a rookie and that his facial expressions for the role felt off.

Others brushed it off as him being one of those actors who just look good but are unable to act.

Well, I suppose one cannot deny the first part of that statement. I mean, look at him.

However, episode two – released on June 26 – might sway naysayers over to Song Kang's side. If not for the acting, then maybe for these romantic scenes.

Song Kang. PHOTO: Netflix

NSFW

Spoiler alert: It's gonna get a bit sexy and steamy from here. Don't say I didn't warn you.

Throughout the short scene, we hear slow music in the background. Na-bi and Jae-eon are exchanging thoughts on a clear night.

She's a little unsure of her next move and pauses for a second while he assures her that he's not forcing her into doing anything she does not want to.

It feels like the scene is moving in slow motion almost, just kiss already!

By the end, they do end up kissing (yay!) and Na-bi knows that she's signed herself up for a hell of a ride with Jae-eon.

Time to own up, we're all suckers for this kind of picture-perfect movie scene. No shame in admitting that.

In a separate scene, we see exactly why the episode was rated 19+. It's basically two full minutes of Na-bi and Jae-eon getting it on to some slow romantic song.

He arrives at her door and immediately introduces himself with a passionate kiss. Na-bi doesn't resist and they move to the sofa.

Layers of clothing start to disappear as they make themselves comfortable with each other.

Okay, I don't need to get more specific, right? You should know where this is going. (If not, just watch the video.)

Unfortunately for Na-bi, nothing materialised after that as she wakes up from her slumber. It was just a racy dream, damn it.

A video clip of the scene, posted on YouTube barely two days ago (June 28), has gotten more than two million views and it's got fans gushing and blushing.

In the comments section, many gave props to the director Kim Ga-ram for creating a passionate and sensual scene from a different perspective. It didn't have the run-of-the-mill male gaze found in many sex scenes and the Nevertheless fans are lapping it up.

We admit, they sure got our attention. Head over to Netflix on July 3 to catch episode three.

