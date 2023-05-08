Back for round 3: Jack Neo announces casting call for new I Not Stupid movie

Director Jack Neo is back to remind a new generation of parents of the pitfalls of striving for academic excellence in our current times.

The 63-year-old, together with J Team Productions and mm2 Entertainment, announced today (May 8) that I Not Stupid 3 is in the works and they are announcing the start of online casting auditions tonight at 9pm.

More details are available at the official Facebook pages of Jack Neo, J Team and mm2 Entertainment.

Jack also said in a Facebook post: "We welcome people of all nationalities to find out more tonight. We need male and female actors, both adults and children."

The new film will follow in the footsteps of hit movies I Not Stupid (2002) and I Not Stupid Too (2006) to explore new themes in the current education system.

"Some parents may have unconsciously placed their unfulfilled dreams onto their children. There is no right or wrong to this, but the most important thing is to let our children learn in accordance with their abilities and aptitude," Jack added.

Besides raking in high box-office takings, I Not Stupid was also one of the top 10 best Chinese films at the Golden Bauhinia Awards.

Ng Say Yong, Chief Content Officer of mm2 Entertainment, said: "I Not Stupid and I Not Stupid Too were iconic Jack Neo movies. They led to robust discussions and heated debates on our education system, but more importantly, how we raise and communicate with our children, and the values we pass on to them."

"These movies also garnered stellar performances — not only from veteran actors, but also young talents like Joshua Ang and Shawn Lee. For I Not Stupid 3, we're again looking for a new generation of fresh faces to add to the talent pool."

