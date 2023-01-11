Bad Bunny, Blackpink and Frank Ocean set to headline Coachella festival

Bad Bunny, Blackpink and Frank Ocean are set to headline the Coachella festival.

Promoters of the event have announced that Bad Bunny and the South Korean girl group — which includes members Jisoo, Jennie, Rose, and Lisa — will be among the headline acts at the world-famous event in Indio, California in April.

Bad Bunny is one of the world's most popular artists and in 2022, he earned as much as US$435.38 million (S$579.41 million) from his World's Hottest Tour.

The 28-year-old rap star actually surpassed the previous record, which was set by Ed Sheeran for his Divide tour in 2018, when he earned $432.3 million.

Bad Bunny — whose real name is Benito Ocasio — also became the most streamed artist on Spotify for the third year in a row. In 2022 alone, his music was actually streamed more than 18.5 billion times.

Meanwhile, Frank was actually due to perform at Coachella in 2020.

However, the event was derailed by the Covid-19 pandemic and he's been forced to wait until now to appear at the festival.

Elsewhere, other big-name acts who will perform at the event include Gorillaz, Rosalia, Bjork, Blondie, Burna Boy, Charli XCX, and Calvin Harris.

Alongside an image of the list of artists, the official Twitter account of Coachella read: "Ugh was stuck in drafts."

"Register now for access to passes at http://coachella.com. Presale begins Jan 13 at 11am PT Friday (3am SGT Saturday). Very limited Weekend 1 passes remain. For your best chance at passes, look to Weekend 2. (sic)"

The festival was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 Styles. Billie Eilish, The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia performed.

Organisers of the 2023 edition have confirmed that it will be staged over two weekends, starting on April 14.

