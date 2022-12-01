Harry Styles' As It Was named Spotify's most streamed song of 2022

Harry Styles' hit As It Was has been named Spotify's most streamed song of 2022.

The former One Direction star finds himself at the top of the streaming platform's rankings for listeners around the world, with his huge hit hitting close to 1.6 billion global streams.

Spotify has unveiled its 2022 Wrapped campaign, and revealed its own stats for the top artists, songs, albums and podcasts.

As well as topping the songs list, Harry found himself seventh in the rankings for top artists globally, with Bad Bunny ruling the roost for a record breaking the third year in a row with more than 18 billion streams.

Bad Bunny's album Un Verano Sin Ti tops the albums list just ahead of Harry's House, while the former has three tracks in the songs list.

Meanwhile, Anti-Hero hitmaker Taylor Swift is in second place for the global artist list, while she's topping the charts for listeners in the UK.

Her new album Midnights – which dropped last month – helped propel her to 805 million streams in the UK alone, with Drake, Ed Sheeran, Harry and Kanye West making up the rest of the UK's top five artists.

Globally, Bad Bunny and Taylor are followed by Drake, The Weekend BTS, with Ed Sheeran and Harry just missing out in sixth and seventh place.

There are also plenty of love for new releases, with the UK's top five albums all current releases, while Olivia Rodrigo's Sour the only one over 18 months old.

For even more on the top lists of 2022, check out Spotify's For the Record blog which will be live today at 1pm GMT, while users can now access their own personalised 2022 Wrapped experience via the Spotify mobile app.

Top artists in the UK:

Taylor Swift Drake Ed Sheeran Harry Styles Kanye West The Weeknd Dave Eminem Arctic Monkeys D-Block Europe

Top songs in the UK:

As It Was - Harry Styles Heat Waves - Glass Animals Starlight - Dave Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God) - Kate Bush Seventeen Going Under - Sam Fender Where Are You Now - Lost Frequencies Afraid to Feel - LF System Shivers - Ed Sheeran Bad Habits - Ed Sheeran Baby (feat. Ashanti) - Aitch

Top albums in the UK:

Harry's House - Harry Styles = - Ed Sheeran Encanto - Lin Manuel-Miranda Sour - Olivia Rodrigo Midnights - Taylor Swift

Top artists globally:

Bad Bunny Taylor Swift Drake The Weeknd BTS Ed Sheeran Harry Styles Justin Bieber Kanye West Eminem

Top UK artists globally:

Ed Sheeran Harry Styles Dua Lipa Coldplay Adele Arctic Monkeys Queen One Direction Calvin Harris Elton John

Top tracks globally:

As It Was - Harry Styles Heat Waves - Glass Animals Stay (with Justin Bieber) - The Kid Laroi Me Porto Bonito - Bad Bunny Titi Me Pregunto - Bad Bunny Cold Heart (Pnau Remix) - Elton John and Dua Lipa Quevedo: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52 - Bizarrap Enemy (with JID) - Imagine Dragons Ojitos Lindos - Bad Bunny Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God) - Kate Bush

Top albums globally:

Un Verano Sin Ti - Bad Bunny Harry's House - Harry Styles Sour - Olivia Rodrigo = - Ed Sheeran Planet Her - Doja Cat

