Stranger Things 4 pushes Kate Bush's Running Up That Hill up iTunes & Spotify charts

As soon as Stranger Things: Season 4 dropped on Netflix, English singer-songwriter Kate Bush's 1985 hit, Running Up That Hill (Deal With God) started sprinting up the iTunes and Spotify charts, as a new generation of audience started to discover the powerful song after it was featured significantly in the show.

According to LA Times, Running Up That Hill was top on iTunes on Sunday (May 29). It is also currently #13 on Spotify's Daily Top 200. People have also apparently been searching for the song after the season debuted last week, so Google-search traffic has also spiked.

The song was the first single from Bush's 1985 album, Hounds of Love, and was the most successful of the singer's releases from that decade, entering the UK Singles Chart at number nine, and eventually peaking at number three.

The song also charted in the US, providing Bush with her first chart hit there since 1978, where it reached the top 30 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Running Up That Hill can be heard in Stranger Things: Season 4 premiere through the Walkman of Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink), one of the show's main leads. The horror themed show plays on 1980s nostalgia, and has proven to be a hit since it first debuted in 2016.

The first part of Stranger Things: Season 4 is currently on Netflix, with the second half of the season to begin streaming on July 1, 2022.

