Stranger Things Season 4 gets a new trailer and Summer 2022 release window

The Upside Down returns.

Netflix celebrated Stranger Things Day last weekend with lots of reveals and teases for Season 4, which lands on the streaming service next year.

We didn't get a specific release date, but we do know that it will arrive in Summer 2022, three years after Season 3 came out in 2019.

Hopefully it'll be worth the long wait!

We also got a new Season 4 teaser, showing us Eleven's new life as a member of the Byers family. She's not having a good time at school:

Netflix also revealed the titles for all nine of Season 4's episodes, hinting at upcoming events:

The Hellfire Club

Vecna's Curse

The Monster and The Superhero

Dear Billy

The Nina Project

The Dive

The Massacre At Hawkins Lab

Papa

The Piggyback

The Massacre At Hawkins Lab sounds particularly ominous, but we'll have to puzzle out what the other titles could mean over the next few months.

Based on previous teasers, we know that Season 4 will feature Jim Hopper in Russia, a haunted house and flashbacks to Eleven's traumatic childhood.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.