Baifern, Phuwin and Tay Tawan said to be in Singapore on May 12 for brand event

Your chance to see these Thai stars in the flesh is right around the corner.

Thai actress Baifern, whose full name is Pimchanok Luevisadpaibul, is said to be in Singapore tomorrow (May 12) for the opening ceremony of the Loewe Foundation Craft Prize 2026. Works from the 30 finalists will be exhibited from May 13 to June 14 at National Gallery Singapore.

According to an Instagram post by a fanpage, the 33-year-old is expected to show up from 7pm at the art gallery.

Baifern was appointed an ambassador for the luxury fashion brand in March 2024. She previously visited Singapore in August 2024 where she attended an event by skincare brand SKII.

In addition, Thai actors Phuwin Tangsakyuen and Tay Tawan will also attend the event at the same time, according to GMMTV's Instagram post. The duo, aged 22 and 34 respectively, are ambassadors of Loewe.

Tawan was here last December for a fan party in Dunk Natachai's stead at Jewel Changi Airport, while Phuwin was here in April for a fan concert with fellow actor Pond Naravit.

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kristy.chua@asiaone.com

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