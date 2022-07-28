'Bang to the Tan to the Jin' trends after BTS channel Extraordinary Attorney Woo

The K-drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo has both Singapore and South Korea enthralled.

So it's no surprise that South Korean celebrities, such as BTS, are fans of the show as well.

Yesterday (July 27), BTS released behind-the-scenes footage of J-Hope's pre-release party for his debut solo album Jack in the Box on their YouTube channel.

In the video, bandmates Jimin and RM do their own rendition of the cute greeting between Extraordinary Attorney Woo's Woo Young-woo (played by Park Eun-bin) and her best friend Dong Geu-rami (Joo Hyun-young).

For the uninitiated, every time they hang out, the two women have a unique greeting. Young-woo would rap "Dong to the Geu to the Rami" while Geu-rami would reply "Woo to the Young to the Woo" with a dab at the end.

RM joked that the greeting was how they should introduce themselves to other celebrities at the party as band member Jin said he was nervous about meeting new people.

Jin asked RM, whose real name is Kim Nam-joon: "Nam-joon, how do I say hi to celebrities?"

RM responded: "Go up to the celebrity and say, 'Bang to the Tan to the Jin!'" The phrase references BTS' alternate name of Bangtan Boys.

Jimin joined the pair's discussion with a "Dong to the Geu to the Rami" followed by the signature dab at the end.

Fans were tickled by the greeting and the fact that the men likely watched Extraordinary Attorney Woo.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Twitter

The segment was so adored by the fans that it trended worldwide on Twitter.

Extraordinary Attorney Woo has topped the Singapore Netflix charts several times this month, currently holding the place for most-streamed TV show every day since last Thursday.

You can join in on the Extraordinary Attorney Woo hype on Netflix, with new episodes released every Wednesday and Thursday.

