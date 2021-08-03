Barack Obama is throwing a 60th birthday party where guests must undergo Covid-19 testing

The former US President celebrates the milestone birthday on Wednesday (Aug 4) but has reportedly not asked for any gifts, as he would prefer donations to the Obama Foundation's philanthropic projects. A source told People: "The Obamas are hosting a party to celebrate President Obama's 60th birthday with family, friends, and former staff."

The outdoor gathering will be held next weekend at the family's estate in Martha's Vineyard. Guests have been told that they must undergo coronavirus testing and that the event will be overseen by a medical professional to ensure pandemic protocols are followed.

The insider added: "In lieu of gifts, guests are being asked to consider giving to programmes that work to support boys and young men of colour and their families here at home in the United States, empower adolescent girls around the world, and equip the next generation of emerging community leaders including the My Brother's Keeper Alliance, the Girls Opportunity Alliance, or the Obama Foundation's Global Leadership programmes."

Meanwhile, Obama recently claimed that there are things he "can't tell" people about aliens.

The politician, who was in the White House between 2009 and 2017, told talk show host James Corden: "When it comes to aliens, there's some things I just can't tell you on air."

Obama, 59, did reveal that he asked if there was a secret lab he needed to know about that was hiding alien information when he first became President.

He explained: "When I came into office, I asked, is there the lab somewhere where we're keeping the alien specimens and spaceship? "They did a little bit of research and the answer is no, but what is true and I'm actually being serious here, is there are, there's footage and records of objects in the skies that we don't know exactly what they are. "We can't explain how they moved, their trajectory. They did not have an easily explainable pattern."