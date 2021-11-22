Barbie Hsu files for divorce: Reports

Taiwanese actress-host Barbie Hsu has submitted divorce papers to court, according to Taiwanese media reports published this morning (Nov 22).

The 45-year-old and her estranged husband, Chinese businessman Wang Xiaofei, have reportedly reached a consensus regarding the custody and visitation rights of their two children, as well as assets including a mansion and a hotel chain, and the court will decide soon on their divorce.

Barbie and Xiaofei, 40, married in March 2011 after meeting four times over 49 days.

In June, she suddenly announced to Taiwan Apple Daily that she is divorcing him. The decision appeared to be triggered by Xiaofei's controversial political comments on his Weibo — he had slammed the Covid-19 situation in Taiwan while praising how China has handled it.

However, friends of the couple said that Barbie had been contemplating a divorce since last year. Both were said to have differing values and principles and have also drifted apart after she moved to live in Taipei permanently.

At that time, their parents and Barbie's manager were quick to dismiss the news, calling it just a normal quarrel between husband and wife.

But rumours that things were not great between the couple again emerged after Xiaofei reportedly deleted all traces of Barbie from his Douyin account last week.

Both have not commented on the latest divorce reports.

