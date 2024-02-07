Barbie Hsu's ex Wang Xiaofei spotted in Singapore with new girlfriend, kids and mum for Chinese New Year

Things appear to be moving quickly for Barbie Hsu's ex-husband Wang Xiaofei and his new love, a Taiwanese influencer named Mandy.

Slightly over a month after announcing their relationship on New Year's Eve, Mandy reportedly joined the 42-year-old Chinese businessman and the entire family for an overseas Chinese New Year reunion, right here in Singapore.

On Monday (Feb 5), eagle-eyed netizens spotted the couple, along with the entire clan — including Xiaofei's children and his mum Zhang Lan, along with other relatives — dining at a Chinese restaurant here.

Earlier in the day, Zhang Lan, 65, was also seen livestreaming from her hotel in Singapore as she eagerly anticipated meeting her two grandchildren, aged nine and seven.

Explaining to followers why she had to turn off her camera as soon as the rest of the family arrived, Zhang Lan reportedly shared that she and Barbie, 47, had come to an agreement to never show the children's faces on camera.

"The other party has a request... and my son doesn't want to create problems," Zhang Lan shared on the stream.

The Chinese entrepreneur and Taiwanese actress had previously been embroiled in a war of words following the couple's divorce.

Later on during the livestream, Zhang Lan appeared to be distracted, with netizens presuming that it was due to Xiaofei's arrival.

She is then seen on camera politely greeting someone off-camera, with a female voice replying: "I'm the one who came with Xiaofei."

With that, Zhang Lan immediately told followers that she was turning off the livestream, with netizens speculating that the female voice belonged to Mandy.

According to Chinese news media, as Barbie does not allow the children to travel to Beijing, past reunions with Zhang Lan were at overseas destinations such as Japan, and now Singapore.

A netizen who saw the family at dinner that day shared that they were at a Chinese restaurant known for their chilli crabs.

Based on a video posted online, Xiaofei's son is seen playing and mimicking other children around him, while a much taller girl believed to be his sister walks beside Zhang Lan.

