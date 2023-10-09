entertainment

'Is it possible to marry Barbie Hsu again?' Wang Xiaofei claims DJ Koo 'ran away' from Taipei

In a livestream with Chinese podcaster Guan Lixin earlier this morning (Oct 9), Wang Xiaofei again talked about ex-wife Barbie Hsu and her husband DJ Koo.
October 09, 2023

The drama between Taiwanese actress-host Barbie Hsu and her Chinese ex-husband Wang Xiaofei doesn't seem to have an end.

Barbie married her old flame, South Korean singer Koo Jun-yup (DJ Koo) in March 2022, just a few months after she and Xiaofei announced their split in November 2021 allegedly over political differences.

According to Taiwanese media, in a livestream with Chinese podcaster Guan Lixin earlier this morning (Oct 9), Xiaofei, 42, again talked about Barbie, 47, DJ Koo, 54, and his own lingering feelings towards his ex-wife.

The conversation first started with Lixin expressing his surprise at how Xiaofei, his father and Barbie's mother were able to gather harmoniously for a meal.

Xiaofei explained that he and his former mother-in-law do not have any ongoing conflicts: "She and my dad haven't met for four years and we're like family once we met."

With a raspy voice, he added updates on Barbie: "DJ Koo is not living in Taipei, he has run away."

Claiming that Barbie is in poor health, he added: "No matter what, she's my ex-wife, so I will not forsake her."

When Lixin challenged Xiaofei if Barbie needed this kind of love from him, he responded: "She needs it because she is a female celebrity and she needs adoration from others."

After pausing for a few seconds, Xiaofei even answered "love" when Lixin questioned if his feelings towards her were "pity or love".

Lixin gave a reality check by asking: "Aren't Barbie and DJ Koo already married?"

Xiaofei replied: "They can do their own thing."

At first, he stated that he will not be marrying Barbie again, and Lixin suggested they could interact like ordinary friends instead.

Towards the end of this conversation, Xiaofei blurted out: "Is it possible to marry Barbie again? Is that a bad thing?"

Barbie and Xiaofei had a whirlwind romance - getting engaged after just four dates in 2010, marrying in November 2010 and holding a wedding banquet in March 2011. They have two children, Hsi-yueh, nine, and Hsi-lin, seven.

Barbie and DJ Koo dated for about a year from 1998 to 1999, before splitting up due his management's disapproval. They reconnected towards the end of 2021 before getting married.

