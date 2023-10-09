'Is it possible to marry Barbie Hsu again?' Wang Xiaofei claims DJ Koo 'ran away' from Taipei

The drama between Taiwanese actress-host Barbie Hsu and her Chinese ex-husband Wang Xiaofei doesn't seem to have an end.
Barbie married her old flame, South Korean singer Koo Jun-yup (DJ Koo) in March 2022, just a few months after she and Xiaofei announced their split in November 2021 allegedly over political differences.
According to Taiwanese media, in a livestream with Chinese podcaster Guan Lixin earlier this morning (Oct 9), Xiaofei, 42, again talked about Barbie, 47, DJ Koo, 54, and his own lingering feelings towards his ex-wife.
The conversation first started with Lixin expressing his surprise at how Xiaofei, his father and Barbie's mother were able to gather harmoniously for a meal.
Xiaofei explained that he and his former mother-in-law do not have any ongoing conflicts: "She and my dad haven't met for four years and we're like family once we met."
With a raspy voice, he added updates on Barbie: "DJ Koo is not living in Taipei, he has run away."
[[nid:642306]]
Claiming that Barbie is in poor health, he added: "No matter what, she's my ex-wife, so I will not forsake her."
When Lixin challenged Xiaofei if Barbie needed this kind of love from him, he responded: "She needs it because she is a female celebrity and she needs adoration from others."
After pausing for a few seconds, Xiaofei even answered "love" when Lixin questioned if his feelings towards her were "pity or love".
Lixin gave a reality check by asking: "Aren't Barbie and DJ Koo already married?"
Xiaofei replied: "They can do their own thing."
[[nid:651400]]
At first, he stated that he will not be marrying Barbie again, and Lixin suggested they could interact like ordinary friends instead.
Towards the end of this conversation, Xiaofei blurted out: "Is it possible to marry Barbie again? Is that a bad thing?"
Barbie and Xiaofei had a whirlwind romance - getting engaged after just four dates in 2010, marrying in November 2010 and holding a wedding banquet in March 2011. They have two children, Hsi-yueh, nine, and Hsi-lin, seven.
Barbie and DJ Koo dated for about a year from 1998 to 1999, before splitting up due his management's disapproval. They reconnected towards the end of 2021 before getting married.
ALSO READ: 'This is the helplessness of an actor': Kuo Tzu-chien performs in musical same day as mother's death
jolynn.chia@asiaone.com