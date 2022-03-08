Recently divorced Barbie Hsu marries South Korean ex-boyfriend

While showbiz watchers were keeping their eye on whether Barbie Hsu's ex-husband Wang Xiaofei is dating young Chinese actress Zhang Yingying, Barbie has pulled a fast one on us.

This morning, the Taiwanese actress-host and South Korean singer-DJ Koo Jun-yup announced on social media that they are married.

Jun-yup, also known by his stage name DJ Koo, shared two notes on his Instagram account — one written in Korean and the other in Chinese — and tagged Barbie in the caption.

The message reads: "We have married. We loved each other more than 20 years ago and our fates became bound together. We want to continue this precious romance.

"When I heard news of her divorce, I found her phone number from over 20 years ago and contacted her. Luckily, she didn't change her number and we reconnected.

"We've lost too much time and we cannot waste any more of it, so I proposed to her. Barbie also finally accepted my proposal."

Once they've completed their marriage registration, the 52-year-old added, they will live together, though it is unknown where that would be.

Barbie, 45, shared Jun-yup's post on her own Instagram account and wrote in the caption: "Life is unpredictable and I treasure the happiness I have right now. I'm thankful for everything that happened which led me to the present."

Jun-yup was a member of the South Korean dance music duo Clon which debuted in 1996 and was widely popular in South Korea and Taiwan.

According to media reports, Barbie and Jun-yup met at Taiwanese singer Tarcy Su's concert and got together in 1998 after she pursued him.



However, their romance was kept secret due to strict rules from his talent management agency. At that time, he denied to the media that he was in a relationship and also turned down an appearance in a variety show that Barbie hosted, which reportedly left her very upset.

It was only in 2010 that he admitted he had dated Barbie.

In June last year, Barbie admitted to Taiwan Apple Daily that she is divorcing 40-year-old businessman Xiaofei, whom she married in March 2011 after four meetings over 49 days.

Despite public denials from Xiaofei, Barbie's mother and also her manager, she went ahead with her plans, announcing in November last year that she had filed their divorce papers in court.

The couple have two children together.

